Credit Agricole S A Sells 31,852 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 12.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 231,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 31,852 shares during the quarter. Waste Management accounts for approximately 1.5% of Credit Agricole S A’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.05% of Waste Management worth $26,410,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hall Laurie J Trustee grew its position in Waste Management by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 22,882 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,608,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. grew its position in Waste Management by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 3,698,783 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $421,513,000 after purchasing an additional 369,031 shares in the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 57,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mine & Arao Wealth Creation & Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 73.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Waste Management alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on WM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Waste Management from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 price objective on shares of Waste Management in a report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on shares of Waste Management from $123.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, CIBC initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Waste Management presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.46.

In other news, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total transaction of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Charles C. Boettcher sold 1,217 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.99, for a total value of $152,112.83. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,086 shares in the company, valued at $3,385,479.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 137,683 shares of company stock valued at $17,217,165 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $117.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.10, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.45 and its 200 day moving average is $116.10. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.55 and a 52 week high of $126.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.97 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.13 earnings per share. Waste Management’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.545 per share. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. Waste Management’s payout ratio is presently 46.59%.

Waste Management Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

See Also: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM).

Receive News & Ratings for Waste Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waste Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.