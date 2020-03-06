Credit Agricole S A Sells 355 Shares of JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its stake in JD.Com Inc (NASDAQ:JD) by 0.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 156,830 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 355 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in JD.Com were worth $5,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aspex Management HK Ltd bought a new position in JD.Com in the 4th quarter valued at $152,911,000. Man Group plc increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 325.2% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 4,867,049 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $137,300,000 after buying an additional 3,722,495 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of JD.Com by 50.3% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 8,764,265 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $308,768,000 after buying an additional 2,934,142 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 7.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,098,667 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,275,167,000 after buying an additional 2,832,447 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.Com by 3,358.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,255,915 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,246,000 after buying an additional 1,219,600 shares during the last quarter. 40.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:JD opened at $44.62 on Friday. JD.Com Inc has a one year low of $25.48 and a one year high of $45.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $64.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.18 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $40.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.28.

JD.Com (NASDAQ:JD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.57. JD.Com had a net margin of 2.15% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $170.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.73 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that JD.Com Inc will post 1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on JD shares. Barclays boosted their target price on JD.Com from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Nomura reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on shares of JD.Com in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of JD.Com from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DZ Bank began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of JD.Com in a research report on Monday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. JD.Com has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $42.79.

JD.com, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce company and retail infrastructure service provider in the People's Republic of China. It operates in two segments, JD Retail and New Businesses. The company offers home appliances; mobile handsets and other digital products; desktop, laptop, and other computers, as well as printers and other office equipment; furniture and household goods; apparel; cosmetics, personal care items, and pet products; women's shoes, bags, jewelry, and luxury goods; men's shoes, sports gears, and fitness equipment; automobiles and accessories; maternal and childcare products, toys, and musical instruments; and food, beverage, and fresh produce.

