Credit Agricole S A Sells 4,500 Shares of Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Credit Agricole S A decreased its position in Cyberark Software Ltd (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,916 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,500 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.15% of Cyberark Software worth $6,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CYBR. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Cyberark Software by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,331 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,618,000 after buying an additional 978 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Cyberark Software by 52.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 87,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,685,000 after purchasing an additional 29,900 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Cyberark Software during the 3rd quarter worth $1,639,000. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cyberark Software during the 4th quarter worth $1,730,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Cyberark Software during the fourth quarter worth $1,713,000. 84.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CYBR opened at $102.88 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.57 and a 200-day moving average of $116.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of 63.51, a PEG ratio of 7.77 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Cyberark Software Ltd has a 12 month low of $94.30 and a 12 month high of $148.74.

Cyberark Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $129.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.67 million. Cyberark Software had a net margin of 14.53% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Cyberark Software Ltd will post 0.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CYBR shares. First Analysis lowered shares of Cyberark Software from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $143.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Cyberark Software in a research report on Monday, January 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, January 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cyberark Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on shares of Cyberark Software from $155.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $138.95.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides software-based security solutions and services for organizations to safeguard and monitor their privileged accounts. The company's solutions include Core Privileged Access Security for risk-based credential security and session management with add-on options for least privilege server and domain controller protection; Application Access Manager for secrets management for applications, tools, containers, and DevOps; and Endpoint Privilege Manager for least privilege and credential theft protection for workstations.

