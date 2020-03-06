Credit Agricole S A Sells 47,473 Shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI)

Credit Agricole S A cut its holdings in Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 49.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,467 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 47,473 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A owned 0.06% of Msci worth $12,771,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Msci by 700.0% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Msci during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Msci during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Msci by 285.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Msci by 92.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 164 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MSCI opened at $300.89 on Friday. Msci Inc has a 1-year low of $179.45 and a 1-year high of $335.43. The business’s 50 day moving average is $297.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $255.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.66 and a beta of 1.09.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $398.15 million. Msci had a negative return on equity of 285.06% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.31 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Msci’s payout ratio is presently 42.24%.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.56, for a total value of $743,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 300,808 shares in the company, valued at $89,508,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MSCI. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Msci from $255.00 to $274.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Msci from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $340.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $324.00 price target (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Msci presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $300.78.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

