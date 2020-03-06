Credit Agricole S A Sells 5,052 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 25.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,582 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 5,052 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $4,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Hexavest Inc. lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 46.3% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 98 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Savior LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 47.6% during the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 153,599 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 49,530 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $312.89 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $327.24 and its 200-day moving average is $307.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.92 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $130.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.12, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a one year low of $246.67 and a one year high of $342.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The company had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.25 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is presently 6.15%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the medical research company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TMO. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI raised shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.27.

In other news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

