Credit Agricole S A Sells 5,078 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 13.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,078 shares during the quarter. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $5,573,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its position in Ameriprise Financial by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,306,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $384,164,000 after buying an additional 76,704 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 29.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,782,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $296,906,000 after buying an additional 409,195 shares in the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 6.1% in the third quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 1,210,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $134,476,000 after buying an additional 70,098 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,028,464 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,321,000 after buying an additional 85,255 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Ameriprise Financial by 0.5% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 759,801 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,767,000 after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In related news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 8,100 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.50, for a total value of $1,356,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 19,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,294,557.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Randy Kupper sold 7,115 shares of Ameriprise Financial stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $1,248,113.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 22,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,014,837.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 67,905 shares of company stock valued at $11,952,744. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AMP shares. Morgan Stanley lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised their price target on Ameriprise Financial from $165.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $190.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $182.50.

NYSE AMP opened at $134.51 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $155.23. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.57 and a twelve month high of $180.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $17.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.85.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 37.39% and a net margin of 14.60%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 18.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is 24.10%.

About Ameriprise Financial

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Annuities, Protection, and Corporate & Other.

Further Reading: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.