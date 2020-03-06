Credit Agricole S A Sells 577 Shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 577 shares during the quarter. Alphabet comprises about 1.3% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $22,655,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generation Investment Management LLP grew its holdings in Alphabet by 24.5% in the third quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 1,142,934 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,393,237,000 after purchasing an additional 224,907 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,515,209 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,362,886,000 after buying an additional 211,618 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth $105,000. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 1,384,395 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,039,993,000 after buying an additional 131,482 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 60.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 273,534 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $365,720,000 after buying an additional 102,603 shares during the period. 33.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 144,877 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.33, for a total transaction of $7,291,659.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 55 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,350.56, for a total transaction of $74,280.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $524,017.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 5,421,976 shares of company stock worth $346,883,661. Company insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet stock opened at $1,319.04 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $952.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,457.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,321.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 3.37. Alphabet Inc has a 1 year low of $1,025.00 and a 1 year high of $1,532.11.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.76 by $2.59. The company had revenue of $46.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.87 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $10.95 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 54.37 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on GOOG shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Alphabet from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of Alphabet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,591.10.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

