Credit Agricole S A Sells 63,496 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Credit Agricole S A reduced its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 33.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,614 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,496 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. makes up 1.0% of Credit Agricole S A’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $17,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 55,512,219 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,738,402,000 after buying an additional 202,379 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 11,292,144 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,328,972,000 after purchasing an additional 136,819 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 10,244,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,428,311,000 after purchasing an additional 33,669 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 7,654,086 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,978,000 after purchasing an additional 216,277 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 7,437,009 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,036,719,000 after purchasing an additional 467,633 shares during the last quarter. 71.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Daniel E. Pinto sold 15,212 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.72, for a total value of $2,064,572.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 458,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,188,125.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mellody L. Hobson acquired 14,600 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $137.25 per share, for a total transaction of $2,003,850.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,330.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 128,814 shares of company stock worth $17,318,144. Corporate insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JPM opened at $113.97 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $126.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $368.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.19. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12-month low of $98.09 and a 12-month high of $141.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.32 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $28.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.69 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.19% and a net margin of 25.49%. The company’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 10.72 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on JPM. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $135.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. ValuEngine lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $142.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $134.56.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers deposit and investment products and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, payment processing, auto loan, and leasing services.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.