Credit Agricole S A Trims Holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Credit Agricole S A lessened its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 31.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 154,015 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 71,909 shares during the quarter. Facebook makes up approximately 1.8% of Credit Agricole S A’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in Facebook were worth $31,612,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its position in Facebook by 99.9% during the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the last quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Facebook by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the period. First Financial Bank Trust Division bought a new stake in shares of Facebook during the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Andra AP fonden grew its stake in Facebook by 37.5% during the third quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FB opened at $185.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $546.60 billion, a PE ratio of 28.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 4.40, a current ratio of 4.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $210.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $197.32. Facebook, Inc. has a twelve month low of $159.28 and a twelve month high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. Facebook had a net margin of 26.15% and a return on equity of 19.97%. Facebook’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.38 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 11,142 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.00, for a total transaction of $2,139,264.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.57, for a total transaction of $52,408.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,346 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,883.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,296 shares of company stock worth $17,449,702 in the last three months. Insiders own 14.53% of the company’s stock.

FB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $250.00 target price on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Edward Jones upgraded Facebook from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. HSBC started coverage on shares of Facebook in a research report on Thursday, December 5th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $265.00 price objective (up previously from $250.00) on shares of Facebook in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Facebook from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $245.48.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

