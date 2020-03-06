Credit Agricole S A Trims Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Credit Agricole S A cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 34.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,868 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 18,119 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $7,969,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,968 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 44.2% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 137 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 409 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,661 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,828 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,962,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 65.95% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Persis Drell sold 160 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.73, for a total transaction of $50,516.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,859 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,638,622.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert K. Burgess sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.71, for a total transaction of $1,845,680.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,205,484.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,123 shares of company stock worth $9,831,530 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NVDA. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Piper Jaffray Companies increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank raised their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $325.00 target price (up from $240.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $311.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and thirty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NVIDIA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $276.16.

Shares of NVDA opened at $273.29 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $174.12 billion, a PE ratio of 60.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.70. The company’s fifty day moving average is $263.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $216.39. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $132.60 and a fifty-two week high of $316.32. The company has a quick ratio of 7.13, a current ratio of 7.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 25.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 6.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

