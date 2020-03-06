Credit Suisse Group Analysts Give Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) a €28.36 Price Target

Credit Suisse Group set a €28.36 ($32.98) target price on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research report released on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank set a €39.00 ($45.35) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €34.00 ($39.53) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €34.50 ($40.12) target price on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. UBS Group set a €37.00 ($43.02) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €40.00 ($46.51) price objective on Deutsche Post and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €36.61 ($42.57).

DPW stock opened at €24.96 ($29.02) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €31.70 and a 200 day moving average price of €31.88. Deutsche Post has a fifty-two week low of €30.52 ($35.49) and a fifty-two week high of €41.32 ($48.05).

Deutsche Post Company Profile

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four divisions: Post-eCommerce-Parcel (PeP); Express; Supply Chain; and Global Forwarding, Freight. The PeP division offers dialogue marketing, press distribution, and electronic services associated with mail delivery, as well as parcel and e-commerce services.

