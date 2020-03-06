Credit Suisse Group Cuts Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) Price Target to $65.00

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) had its price objective lowered by investment analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the life sciences company’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 29.84% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler cut Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Piper Jaffray Companies cut Integra Lifesciences from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of Integra Lifesciences in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Integra Lifesciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.91.

Shares of NASDAQ IART opened at $50.06 on Friday. Integra Lifesciences has a 1-year low of $46.07 and a 1-year high of $65.09. The business has a 50-day moving average of $56.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.59 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.31, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.09.

Integra Lifesciences (NASDAQ:IART) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The life sciences company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $395.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $397.51 million. Integra Lifesciences had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company’s revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Integra Lifesciences will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Integra Lifesciences news, CEO Peter J. Arduini sold 32,316 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.68, for a total transaction of $1,799,354.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,305,930.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Richard E. Caruso sold 491,205 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total transaction of $29,187,401.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 134,134 shares in the company, valued at $7,970,242.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Integra Lifesciences by 33.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,312,847 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $251,353,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086,385 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Integra Lifesciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,202,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 98.9% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 794,128 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $47,703,000 after buying an additional 394,834 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 125.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,305 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $41,105,000 after buying an additional 392,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Integra Lifesciences by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,066,660 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $353,565,000 after buying an additional 387,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.05% of the company’s stock.

Integra LifeSciences Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets surgical implants and medical instruments for use in neurosurgery, extremity reconstruction, orthopedics, and general surgery. The company operates in two segments, Codman Specialty Surgical, and Orthopedics and Tissue Technologies.

