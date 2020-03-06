Credit Suisse Group Lowers Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) Price Target to $95.00

Baxter International (NYSE:BAX) had its price target reduced by research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the medical instruments supplier’s stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 8.39% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on BAX. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Baxter International in a report on Monday, January 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $94.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Baxter International in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI raised shares of Baxter International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $89.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.53.

Shares of NYSE BAX opened at $87.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.78. Baxter International has a 52 week low of $72.42 and a 52 week high of $95.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.23 and its 200 day moving average is $85.89.

In related news, Director John D. Forsyth sold 1,500 shares of Baxter International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.64, for a total transaction of $125,460.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 30,078 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,515,723.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BAX. Mackay Shields LLC grew its stake in shares of Baxter International by 0.5% in the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 112,558 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,845,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 4,347 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 3,079 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,994 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Baxter International by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 25,879 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. 96.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Baxter International Company Profile

Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products. The company operates through North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia-Pacific segments. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit; sterile intravenous (IV) solutions, IV therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; and parenteral nutrition therapies.

