Credit Suisse Group Reiterates Underperform Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

Credit Suisse Group reiterated their underperform rating on shares of IMI (LON:IMI) in a research report report published on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on IMI. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 915 ($12.04) to GBX 985 ($12.96) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of IMI from GBX 1,280 ($16.84) to GBX 1,250 ($16.44) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of IMI in a research report on Monday, January 20th. They issued an overweight rating and a GBX 1,320 ($17.36) price target for the company. Liberum Capital restated a sell rating on shares of IMI in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of IMI to an outperform rating and set a GBX 1,275 ($16.77) price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. IMI has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,146.43 ($15.08).

Get IMI alerts:

Shares of LON IMI opened at GBX 993.60 ($13.07) on Tuesday. IMI has a 12 month low of GBX 9.09 ($0.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,206 ($15.86). The company has a market cap of $2.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 91.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,105.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,071.43.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 2nd will be paid a GBX 26.20 ($0.34) dividend. This is an increase from IMI’s previous dividend of $14.90. This represents a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. IMI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.65%.

IMI Company Profile

IMI plc designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Critical Engineering, IMI Precision Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Critical Engineering division offers flow control solutions. It provides valve and actuator systems to LNG compression facilities; integrated flow control systems for fluid catalytic cracking application; valves into ethylene, polypropylene, and delayed coking production processes; actuation systems to operate industrial valves; and turbine by-pass valves for power plants.

Further Reading: Growth Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for IMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.