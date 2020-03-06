CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) Given a €53.00 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

Kepler Capital Markets set a €53.00 ($61.63) price objective on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA (ETR:EVD) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($73.26) target price on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Baader Bank set a €42.00 ($48.84) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. DZ Bank reissued a neutral rating on shares of CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Nord/LB set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €53.25 ($61.92).

Shares of ETR EVD opened at €42.80 ($49.77) on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is €56.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €53.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.41, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.89. CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA has a one year low of €38.42 ($44.67) and a one year high of €61.55 ($71.57). The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion and a P/E ratio of 32.25.

About CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA

CTS Eventim AG & Co KGaA operates in the leisure events market worldwide. It operates in two segments, Ticketing and Live Entertainment. The Ticketing segment produces, sells, brokers, distributes, and markets tickets for concerts, theatre, art, sports, and other events. It markets events (tickets) through eventim.de and using its network platform, EVENTIM.Net; in-house ticketing products through EVENTIM.Inhouse; sport ticketing products through EVENTIM.Tixx; and self-service products for event organizers through EVENTIM.Light, as well as provides a solution for ticket sales and admission control through EVENTIM.Access.

