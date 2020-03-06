CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate company focused on the ownership, operation, acquisition and development of self storage facilities in the United States. Its self storage facilities are designed to offer storage space for residential and commercial customers. CubeSmart, formally known as U-Store-It Trust, is based in Wayne, Pennsylvania. “

A number of other research firms have also commented on CUBE. Raymond James restated a buy rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a market perform rating to an underperform rating and set a $28.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.00.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE opened at $32.83 on Monday. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $28.98 and a 52 week high of $36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.25.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%. CubeSmart’s payout ratio is presently 78.11%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pennsylvania Trust Co acquired a new position in CubeSmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $801,000. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $1,265,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 275.3% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $201,000 after purchasing an additional 4,223 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of CubeSmart by 37.4% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,375 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners acquired a new stake in shares of CubeSmart during the third quarter worth about $80,499,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.03% of the company’s stock.

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

