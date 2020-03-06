CubeSmart to Post Q1 2020 Earnings of $0.40 Per Share, SunTrust Banks Forecasts (NYSE:CUBE)

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) – Equities research analysts at SunTrust Banks issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of CubeSmart in a report released on Tuesday, March 3rd. SunTrust Banks analyst K. Kim anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.40 per share for the quarter. SunTrust Banks also issued estimates for CubeSmart’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $1.70 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.93 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

CUBE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America lowered CubeSmart from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of CubeSmart from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

CubeSmart stock opened at $32.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.76 and its 200-day moving average is $32.68. CubeSmart has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.89, a PEG ratio of 5.55 and a beta of 0.25.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in CubeSmart by 40.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,546,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $615,331,000 after buying an additional 5,678,273 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,166,076 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $287,579,000 after acquiring an additional 316,440 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,521,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $236,790,000 after acquiring an additional 295,170 shares in the last quarter. PGGM Investments boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 61.7% during the 4th quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 7,105,428 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $223,679,000 after acquiring an additional 2,710,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of CubeSmart by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 4,060,521 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,825,000 after acquiring an additional 332,364 shares in the last quarter. 98.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 31st. CubeSmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.11%.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart is a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. The Company's self-storage properties are designed to offer affordable, easily accessible and secure storage space for residential and commercial customers. According to the 2019 Self-Storage Almanac, CubeSmart is one of the top three owners and operators of self-storage properties in the United States.

