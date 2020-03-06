Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Downgraded by SunTrust Banks to Hold

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) was downgraded by analysts at SunTrust Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price target on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $89.00 to $82.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

CFR stock opened at $74.47 on Friday. Cullen/Frost Bankers has a 12 month low of $73.64 and a 12 month high of $105.03. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $90.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.04. The stock has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.03. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. The firm had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $364.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Cullen/Frost Bankers will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Chris Avery purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $235,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,950. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth $22,989,911,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Cullen/Frost Bankers by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,937,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $482,767,000 after buying an additional 442,307 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,354,450 shares of the bank’s stock worth $132,438,000 after purchasing an additional 229,580 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 15.1% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 843,485 shares of the bank’s stock worth $82,477,000 after purchasing an additional 110,870 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 627,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,322,000 after purchasing an additional 25,031 shares during the period. 82.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

