Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) Sets New 1-Year Low on Analyst Downgrade

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. (NYSE:CFR)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low on Thursday after Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on the stock from $89.00 to $82.00. Morgan Stanley currently has an underweight rating on the stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers traded as low as $75.87 and last traded at $75.87, with a volume of 465 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $79.24.

CFR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI cut shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $84.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers from $104.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Cullen/Frost Bankers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.00.

In related news, Director Chris Avery purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $78.59 per share, with a total value of $235,770.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $392,950. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.84% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Robinson Value Management Ltd. bought a new position in Cullen/Frost Bankers during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 298.0% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 390 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 501 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Americana Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cullen/Frost Bankers during the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. 82.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.69 and a 200-day moving average of $91.04.

Cullen/Frost Bankers (NYSE:CFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $370.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $364.56 million. Cullen/Frost Bankers had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 29.62%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.82 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. Cullen/Frost Bankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.52%.

Cullen/Frost Bankers Company Profile (NYSE:CFR)

Cullen/Frost Bankers, Inc operates as the holding company for Frost Bank that offers commercial and consumer banking services in Texas. It operates in two segments, Banking and Frost Wealth Advisors. The company offers commercial banking services to corporations and other business clients, including financing for industrial and commercial properties, interim construction related to industrial and commercial properties, equipment, inventories and accounts receivables, and acquisitions; commercial leasing; and treasury management services.

