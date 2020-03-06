Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Acquires 8,000 Shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP) by 31.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,200 shares of the investment management company’s stock after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in DNP Select Income Fund were worth $424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of DNP Select Income Fund by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 82,365 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 6.9% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 370,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,767,000 after purchasing an additional 23,894 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 7.4% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 34,731 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,403 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 3.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 66,707 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,016 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC lifted its position in DNP Select Income Fund by 49.4% during the third quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 72,612 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $934,000 after purchasing an additional 23,995 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.88% of the company’s stock.

Get DNP Select Income Fund alerts:

Shares of DNP Select Income Fund stock opened at $12.39 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.64 and a 1 year high of $13.22. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.75.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 30th.

DNP Select Income Fund Profile

DNP Select Income Fund Inc is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Virtus Investment Partners, Inc The fund is managed by Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. For the fixed income portion, the fund invests in bonds.

Further Reading: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNP Select Income Fund Inc. (NYSE:DNP).

Receive News & Ratings for DNP Select Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNP Select Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.