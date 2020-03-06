Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Has $305,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 32.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Provident Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Motco acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, CNB Bank acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $188.48 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.19. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $164.86 and a 1 year high of $211.15.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

