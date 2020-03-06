Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. trimmed its holdings in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 63.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,617 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in Paychex were worth $273,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paychex in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in Paychex during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Paychex during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. grew its holdings in Paychex by 58.2% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 348 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.50% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on PAYX. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on shares of Paychex in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $84.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Paychex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of NASDAQ PAYX opened at $79.32 on Friday. Paychex, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.10 and a 12 month high of $90.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.53, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.83 and a 200-day moving average of $84.53.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 18th. The business services provider reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Paychex had a return on equity of 41.21% and a net margin of 26.72%. The company had revenue of $990.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.26 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. Paychex’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.13%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is presently 87.32%.

In other news, VP Laurie L. Zaucha sold 19,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.72, for a total value of $1,756,627.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 48,086 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,314,275.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael E. Gioja sold 17,881 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.81, for a total value of $1,534,368.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,008,673.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 87,823 shares of company stock valued at $7,609,568. Corporate insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Paychex

Paychex, Inc provides payroll, human resource (HR), retirement, and insurance services for small to medium-sized businesses in the United States and Europe. The company offers payroll processing services; payroll tax administration services; employee payment services; and regulatory compliance services, such as new-hire reporting and garnishment processing.

