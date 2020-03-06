Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. Trims Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 28.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,934 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,341 shares during the period. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price Wealth LLC purchased a new position in The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Quantum Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 128.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 660,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 12,923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group boosted their price objective on The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $60.00 price objective on The Coca-Cola and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.28.

In related news, CEO James Quincey sold 66,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.08, for a total value of $3,939,040.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 467,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,614,405.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.00, for a total transaction of $460,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 175,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,052,254. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 257,316 shares of company stock valued at $14,579,640 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KO opened at $56.74 on Friday. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.61 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $58.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $252.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.46.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 44.39% and a net margin of 24.38%. The firm had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is a positive change from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.83%.

About The Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

