Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Craig Hallum

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) was upgraded by equities researchers at Craig Hallum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Cypress Semiconductor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $23.85 target price on shares of Cypress Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Cowen cut Cypress Semiconductor from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $23.85 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.81.

Shares of Cypress Semiconductor stock opened at $19.18 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. Cypress Semiconductor has a 12-month low of $14.42 and a 12-month high of $23.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $8.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 191.82 and a beta of 1.78.

Cypress Semiconductor (NASDAQ:CY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). Cypress Semiconductor had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The company had revenue of $559.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $562.95 million. On average, analysts forecast that Cypress Semiconductor will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Cypress Semiconductor by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 933,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $13,925,000 after acquiring an additional 214,313 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 33.7% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,095,001 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,557,000 after purchasing an additional 275,934 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 23.6% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 306,910 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,163,000 after purchasing an additional 58,573 shares during the period. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 8.6% during the third quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 12,883 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cypress Semiconductor by 0.9% during the third quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 105,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.05% of the company’s stock.

Cypress Semiconductor Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells embedded system solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Microcontroller and Connectivity Division, and Memory Products Division. The Microcontroller and Connectivity Division provides microcontroller (MCU), analog, and wireless and wired connectivity solutions, including Traveo automotive MCUs; programmable system-on-chip and general-purpose MCUs; analog power management integrated circuits and energy harvesting solutions; CapSense capacitive-sensing controllers; TrueTouch touchscreens; Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, and Bluetooth low energy; and USB controllers comprising solutions for the USB-C and USB power delivery standards, as well as wireless Internet of things connectivity solutions.

