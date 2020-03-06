Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by HC Wainwright

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by HC Wainwright in a report released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $13.00 price target on the medical research company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 132.97% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on CTSO. ValuEngine raised Cytosorbents from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Monday, November 25th.

Shares of CTSO opened at $5.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $184.17 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.00. Cytosorbents has a 12 month low of $3.49 and a 12 month high of $8.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The medical research company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Cytosorbents had a negative return on equity of 165.00% and a negative net margin of 87.79%. Equities research analysts predict that Cytosorbents will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTSO. Spark Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Cytosorbents in the fourth quarter valued at $60,000. Winning Points Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytosorbents in the 4th quarter valued at about $115,000. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 101.9% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 30,621 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 15,453 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,499 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 27,985 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Cytosorbents by 74.2% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 43,015 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 18,326 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.26% of the company’s stock.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology worldwide. The company's flagship product is CytoSorb device, an extracorporeal cytokine filter designed for the adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis; adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications; prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery; and prevention and treatment of organ dysfunction in brain-dead organ donors to increase the number and quality of viable organs harvested from donors.

