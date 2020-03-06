CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) Rating Increased to Buy at ValuEngine

CytRx (OTCMKTS:CYTR) was upgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS CYTR opened at $0.52 on Tuesday. CytRx has a 1 year low of $0.21 and a 1 year high of $0.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.36.

About CytRx

CytRx Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and clinical development of novel anti-cancer drug candidates that employ linker technologies to enhance the accumulation and release of drug at the tumor. The company is developing its pipeline of oncology candidates at its laboratory facilities in Freiburg, Germany, through its LADR (linker activated drug release) technology platform, a discovery engine designed to leverage its expertise in albumin biology and linker technology for the development of anti-cancer therapies.

