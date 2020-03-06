DA Davidson Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Stock analysts at DA Davidson dropped their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for Synovus Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 4th. DA Davidson analyst K. Fitzsimmons now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.76 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.81. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s FY2020 earnings at $3.16 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on SNV. ValuEngine lowered shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to in a research report on Monday, January 27th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Synovus Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $41.00 in a report on Monday, January 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.30.

Shares of SNV opened at $26.63 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.40. Synovus Financial has a 12-month low of $26.40 and a 12-month high of $40.32.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $498.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $484.72 million. Synovus Financial had a return on equity of 14.09% and a net margin of 23.43%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.92 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 9th will be given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. This is a positive change from Synovus Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 6th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.77%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new position in Synovus Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Synovus Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.74% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It offers integrated financial services, including commercial and retail banking, financial management, insurance, and mortgage services. The company's commercial banking services comprise treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

