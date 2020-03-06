Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Lowered to Sell at ValuEngine

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) was downgraded by ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, ValuEngine reports.

DDAIF has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. UBS Group cut shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC downgraded shares of Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Daimler from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Daimler has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.20.

Shares of DDAIF stock opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.72. The company has a market cap of $45.57 billion, a PE ratio of 5.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49. Daimler has a fifty-two week low of $40.01 and a fifty-two week high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.22.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.02. Daimler had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $52.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $51.86 billion. On average, equities analysts predict that Daimler will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

