Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) Rating Reiterated by Kepler Capital Markets

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research note issued on Tuesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on DDAIF. ValuEngine lowered Daimler from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank downgraded shares of Daimler from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating on shares of Daimler in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Daimler from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Daimler in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $60.20.

DDAIF opened at $42.60 on Tuesday. Daimler has a one year low of $40.01 and a one year high of $67.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.84, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.49.

Daimler (OTCMKTS:DDAIF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.02. Daimler had a return on equity of 10.82% and a net margin of 1.38%. The firm had revenue of $52.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.86 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Daimler will post 5.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Daimler Company Profile

Daimler AG, together its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures passenger cars, trucks, vans, and buses in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans, Daimler Buses, and Daimler Financial Services divisions. The Mercedes-Benz Cars division offers premium vehicles of the Mercedes-Benz brand, including the Mercedes-AMG and Mercedes-Maybach brands; and small cars under the Mercedes me and smart brands, as well as electric mobility products under the EQ brand.

