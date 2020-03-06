Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 2,933 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,933 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,285,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Sanders Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 26,496,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,178,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,913,496 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 56.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,019,569 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,027,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532,282 shares during the last quarter. Sound Shore Management Inc. CT bought a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $89,666,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Pfizer by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,816,935 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $137,142,000 after buying an additional 1,752,551 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in Pfizer by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 291,791,099 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $11,432,375,000 after buying an additional 1,521,665 shares during the last quarter. 70.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on PFE. Standpoint Research upgraded Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $37.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.36.

In related news, Director Scott Gottlieb bought 1,000 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $37.15 per share, for a total transaction of $37,150.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at $148,600. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PFE stock opened at $35.46 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.53 and a 52-week high of $44.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $201.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.29.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.02). Pfizer had a return on equity of 27.01% and a net margin of 31.44%. The company had revenue of $12.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.73 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.64 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.53%.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

