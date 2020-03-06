Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires New Holdings in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor Corp (NYSE:DECK) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,557 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,783,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DECK. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. bought a new position in Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the 4th quarter valued at $246,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 3,320.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,676 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in Deckers Outdoor by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 1,845 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. 96.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CEO David Powers sold 2,500 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 91,490 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,553,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 782 shares of Deckers Outdoor stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.28, for a total transaction of $151,144.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 30,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,809,030.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Deckers Outdoor stock opened at $172.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.89. Deckers Outdoor Corp has a 52-week low of $130.19 and a 52-week high of $203.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $185.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.04. The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.71.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The textile maker reported $7.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.55 by $0.59. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 27.93%. The business had revenue of $938.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $900.43 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $6.59 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Deckers Outdoor Corp will post 9.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on DECK. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $240.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine raised Deckers Outdoor from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their target price on Deckers Outdoor from $193.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.73.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It offers premium footwear, apparel, and accessories under the UGG brand name; sandals, shoes, and boots under the Teva brand name; and footwear under the Sanuk brand name.

