Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Holdings in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in DXC Technology Co (NYSE:DXC) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 86,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,256,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in DXC Technology by 39.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 2.4% during the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 13.6% during the third quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 110,977 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,274,000 after buying an additional 13,308 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in DXC Technology by 23.4% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 607,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,927,000 after buying an additional 115,236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of DXC Technology by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 17,663 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. 90.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of DXC Technology in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. ValuEngine downgraded DXC Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on DXC Technology from $67.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on DXC Technology to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on DXC Technology from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.79.

NYSE:DXC opened at $19.95 on Friday. DXC Technology Co has a 52 week low of $19.80 and a 52 week high of $67.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 2.10. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.51.

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $5.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 16.98%. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.23 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DXC Technology Co will post 5.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through three segments: Global Business Services (GBS), Global Infrastructure Services (GIS), and United States Public Sector (USPS).

