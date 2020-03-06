Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 82,163 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,134,000. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of FormFactor at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in FORM. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of FormFactor by 261,685.1% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,020,962 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $16,427,000 after buying an additional 1,020,572 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in FormFactor by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,325,000 after acquiring an additional 5,855 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in FormFactor by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 241,911 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,510,000 after acquiring an additional 15,452 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in FormFactor by 113.9% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 64,266 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 34,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in FormFactor by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,868,000 after acquiring an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. 92.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FormFactor alerts:

NASDAQ FORM opened at $22.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 44.59 and a beta of 1.57. FormFactor, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.20 and a 1 year high of $28.58. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.56 and its 200 day moving average is $22.64.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $1,295,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,651.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of FormFactor stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 75,856 shares of company stock worth $1,906,269. Corporate insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FORM shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a report on Thursday, February 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Sidoti raised shares of FormFactor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

FormFactor Profile

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

Featured Story: Pattern Day Trader

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FORM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM).

Receive News & Ratings for FormFactor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FormFactor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.