Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Buys Shares of 14,568 Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Hanover Insurance Group Inc (NYSE:THG) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,991,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 838,987 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $113,716,000 after buying an additional 17,108 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in Hanover Insurance Group in the 4th quarter valued at $59,059,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Hanover Insurance Group by 684.6% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 401,944 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,934,000 after buying an additional 350,712 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 290,048 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $39,637,000 after acquiring an additional 32,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 275,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,359 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.92% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Hanover Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on Hanover Insurance Group from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 9,765 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.86, for a total transaction of $1,355,967.90. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 21,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,972,576.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bryan J. Salvatore sold 634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.95, for a total transaction of $86,192.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $914,671.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,929 shares of company stock worth $2,898,900 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

Hanover Insurance Group stock opened at $118.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. Hanover Insurance Group Inc has a 1-year low of $113.08 and a 1-year high of $144.71. The company has a market cap of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.35 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $135.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $134.50.

Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.93 by $0.08. Hanover Insurance Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 8.69%. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanover Insurance Group Inc will post 8.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Hanover Insurance Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.86%.

Hanover Insurance Group Profile

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property.

