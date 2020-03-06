Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,007 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,245 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $3,361,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. raised its stake in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Westhampton Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Hendley & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its position in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.75% of the company’s stock.

MCD stock opened at $198.32 on Friday. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1-year low of $178.27 and a 1-year high of $221.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $211.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $205.82. The firm has a market cap of $154.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.17, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.48.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price on shares of Mcdonald’s in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $226.82.

In other news, EVP Daniel Henry sold 3,035 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.54, for a total transaction of $654,163.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Francesca A. Debiase sold 14,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.71, for a total value of $2,997,496.46. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,074,808.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,616 shares of company stock valued at $4,198,430 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Mcdonald’s Company Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

