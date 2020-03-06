Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,829 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 7,087 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Medtronic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,863,179 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $6,595,491,000 after buying an additional 567,864 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 6,765,155 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $868,534,000 after purchasing an additional 647,278 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,598,082 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $748,553,000 after purchasing an additional 81,561 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD purchased a new position in Medtronic during the 4th quarter valued at $494,986,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Medtronic by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,050,323 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $459,509,000 after purchasing an additional 36,206 shares during the period. 81.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Medtronic alerts:

Medtronic stock opened at $100.18 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market capitalization of $138.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.43, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $114.94 and its 200 day moving average is $111.19. Medtronic PLC has a twelve month low of $82.77 and a twelve month high of $122.15.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. Medtronic had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 17.11%. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.64 EPS for the current year.

MDT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research reduced their price target on shares of Medtronic from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Medtronic from $121.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Medtronic from $116.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on Medtronic to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Medtronic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.00.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak purchased 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.87 per share, for a total transaction of $972,440.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

About Medtronic

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

Further Reading: Cash Flow

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT).

Receive News & Ratings for Medtronic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medtronic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.