Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.95 Million Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 11.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,111 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,844 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SkyWest worth $1,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in SkyWest in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 9258 Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SkyWest in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $214,000. 92.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SKYW. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of SkyWest in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. ValuEngine cut SkyWest from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on SkyWest from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub cut SkyWest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on SkyWest from $77.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.43.

SKYW stock opened at $39.43 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.61. SkyWest, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.05 and a 1 year high of $66.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $743.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $737.39 million. SkyWest had a net margin of 11.44% and a return on equity of 15.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This is an increase from SkyWest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. SkyWest’s dividend payout ratio is 7.68%.

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

