Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $1.97 Million Stake in Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc (NYSE:BXMT) by 12.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 52,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 7,812 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust were worth $1,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BXMT. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 695.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Blackstone Mortgage Trust by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,952 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Blackstone Mortgage Trust during the 4th quarter worth $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on BXMT shares. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $37.50 price objective on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 17th. Compass Point began coverage on shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a report on Monday, December 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America began coverage on Blackstone Mortgage Trust in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Blackstone Mortgage Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.70.

Shares of BXMT stock opened at $37.44 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.55 and its 200 day moving average is $36.80. Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc has a 52-week low of $33.97 and a 52-week high of $40.62. The company has a market capitalization of $5.18 billion, a PE ratio of 15.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.58.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust (NYSE:BXMT) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.11. Blackstone Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 39.60% and a return on equity of 8.67%. The business had revenue of $109.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.10 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 711 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.91, for a total value of $27,665.01. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,352,757.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Douglas N. Armer sold 801 shares of Blackstone Mortgage Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.81, for a total transaction of $29,484.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,878 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,197,979.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,607 shares of company stock worth $98,685 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Mortgage Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates senior loans collateralized by properties in North America, Europe, and Australia. The company operates as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to U.S. federal income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

