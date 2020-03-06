Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.02 Million Holdings in SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) by 25.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,366 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SYNNEX were worth $2,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its stake in SYNNEX by 562.2% in the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 245 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SYNNEX in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 52.4% during the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 480 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in SYNNEX by 854.1% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of SYNNEX by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 681 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.65% of the company’s stock.

Get SYNNEX alerts:

SNX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of SYNNEX in a report on Friday, January 10th. Raymond James raised their price objective on SYNNEX from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised SYNNEX from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Barrington Research lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $118.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $153.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. SYNNEX presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.43.

SNX opened at $126.49 on Friday. SYNNEX Co. has a one year low of $78.55 and a one year high of $153.07. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $120.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The business services provider reported $4.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.61 by $0.65. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 18.84% and a net margin of 2.11%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.99 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that SYNNEX Co. will post 13.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Larocque sold 17,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.89, for a total transaction of $2,614,923.70. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 18,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,793.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Andrea M. Zulberti sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.71, for a total value of $64,855.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,720,603.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 40,952 shares of company stock valued at $5,922,254 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

SYNNEX Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, Europe and Africa. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

Featured Story: What is the outlook for the FAANG stocks?



Receive News & Ratings for SYNNEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SYNNEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.