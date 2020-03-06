Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.03 Million Stock Holdings in Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics Co. (NASDAQ:CCMP) by 18.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,186 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Cabot Microelectronics were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CCMP. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. increased its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $228,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 34.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Cabot Microelectronics by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,828 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Cabot Microelectronics by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,113 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $727,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its stake in shares of Cabot Microelectronics by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 19,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. 97.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on CCMP shares. Loop Capital upgraded shares of Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $156.00 to $163.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Cabot Microelectronics in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Cabot Microelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Cabot Microelectronics from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Cabot Microelectronics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.33.

In other news, VP Bernstein H. Carol Eckstein sold 8,075 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.64, for a total value of $1,297,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 47,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,616,424.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Hill sold 5,135 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.95, for a total value of $857,288.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,369.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 68,426 shares of company stock valued at $10,730,477. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Cabot Microelectronics stock opened at $140.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 65.00 and a beta of 1.31. Cabot Microelectronics Co. has a twelve month low of $97.23 and a twelve month high of $169.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $154.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $143.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.34, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90.

Cabot Microelectronics (NASDAQ:CCMP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $283.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $281.60 million. Cabot Microelectronics had a return on equity of 19.66% and a net margin of 5.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cabot Microelectronics Co. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 23rd. This is a boost from Cabot Microelectronics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. Cabot Microelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

Cabot Microelectronics Company Profile

Cabot Microelectronics Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of chemical mechanical planarization consumables products. The firm offers chemical mechanical planarization slurries for polishing many of the conducting, insulating and isolating materials used in integrated circuit devices, and for polishing the disk substrates and magnetic heads used in hard disk drives.

