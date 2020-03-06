Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.60 Million Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive Inc (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 25.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,928 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,021 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 827 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $351,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 691 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $275,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. CNB Bank raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. CNB Bank now owns 468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 893 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the period. 83.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $361.33 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.70. O’Reilly Automotive Inc has a twelve month low of $349.71 and a twelve month high of $454.31. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $403.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $414.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.96.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The specialty retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.27 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 514.91% and a net margin of 13.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.72 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive Inc will post 19.34 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the specialty retailer to reacquire up to 3.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI raised O’Reilly Automotive from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $430.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $479.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, December 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $490.00 to $415.00 in a report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $436.00.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, SVP Larry Lee Ellis sold 1,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $393.55, for a total transaction of $413,227.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $277,846.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Jeremy Adam Fletcher sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.50, for a total value of $657,750.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,087,041.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,050 shares of company stock worth $3,062,903. 2.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

