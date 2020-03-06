Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.61 Million Stock Holdings in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,269 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 373 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC raised its position in Booking by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,338,753 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,749,437,000 after buying an additional 9,346 shares during the period. Investec Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in Booking by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 559,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,148,382,000 after buying an additional 45,984 shares during the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 267,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $548,785,000 after buying an additional 6,226 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in Booking by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 229,574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $471,483,000 after buying an additional 9,027 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Booking by 22.3% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 189,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,605,000 after buying an additional 34,552 shares during the last quarter. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BKNG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Consumer Edge initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, November 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $2,250.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of Booking from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 29th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $2,050.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Booking in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Booking from $2,150.00 to $1,750.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,026.35.

Shares of NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $1,647.44 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,901.97 and its 200-day moving average is $1,959.85. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1,592.45 and a 52-week high of $2,094.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $23.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $22.11 by $1.19. The company had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 74.06% and a net margin of 32.29%. During the same period last year, the business posted $22.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 99.21 EPS for the current year.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

