Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.63 Million Stock Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,668 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,383 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in Oracle by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 432,150 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $22,895,000 after buying an additional 49,876 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Oracle by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 36,510 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after buying an additional 970 shares in the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in Oracle by 25.6% in the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 778,757 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $41,258,000 after buying an additional 158,483 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Oracle by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,241,366 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $277,688,000 after buying an additional 344,999 shares in the last quarter. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total value of $12,294,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 135,813 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ORCL opened at $48.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $53.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $54.26. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $47.74 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $162.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.07.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. Oracle had a return on equity of 56.86% and a net margin of 27.62%. The business had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ORCL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. Nomura restated a “sell” rating and issued a $41.00 price target (down from $42.00) on shares of Oracle in a research report on Sunday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $56.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Monday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.82.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

