Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2.93 Million Stock Position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 46,866 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 591 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Square were worth $2,932,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SQ. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its stake in shares of Square by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 139,637 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,736,000 after buying an additional 8,190 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Square by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 234,678 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,569,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,084,000. Enlightenment Research LLC acquired a new stake in Square during the fourth quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Square by 91.8% during the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,015,000 after acquiring an additional 15,416 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Square alerts:

In other Square news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,596 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.98, for a total transaction of $397,204.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 229,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,300,698.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total value of $5,264,300.80. Following the sale, the insider now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 128,316 shares of company stock valued at $8,395,705 in the last three months. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SQ. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Macquarie began coverage on Square in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $105.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Square from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Square from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.95.

Shares of SQ stock opened at $76.32 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.85, a PEG ratio of 20.59 and a beta of 2.71. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.35 and a 200-day moving average of $66.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Square, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $87.25.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The technology company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 7.97%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Square, Inc. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

About Square

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

See Also: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.