Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $2 Million Stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) by 15.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,725 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Primerica were worth $2,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Primerica by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 7,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 20.0% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,369 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Primerica by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 16,547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BB&T Corp raised its stake in Primerica by 6.3% in the third quarter. BB&T Corp now owns 4,389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $558,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.34% of the company’s stock.

PRI stock opened at $112.19 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.82 billion, a PE ratio of 13.00 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $124.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $126.50. Primerica, Inc. has a one year low of $107.50 and a one year high of $138.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

Primerica (NYSE:PRI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $530.94 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.19 million. Primerica had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 22.52%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Primerica, Inc. will post 9.48 EPS for the current year.

Primerica declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $300.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. This is an increase from Primerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Primerica’s payout ratio is currently 18.98%.

In related news, CFO Alison S. Rand sold 2,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $220,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,665 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,283,383.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,000 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.82, for a total transaction of $329,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,313 shares in the company, valued at $2,670,053.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PRI shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Primerica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. William Blair upgraded Primerica from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $153.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.33.

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. It underwrites individual term life insurance products.

