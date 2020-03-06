Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $3.11 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 58.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,512 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,897 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,109,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 376.6% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 2,303,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,834,000 after acquiring an additional 1,819,964 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares in the last quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the 4th quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,458 shares in the last quarter. Mufg Bank LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $268,586,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,924,000 after buying an additional 554,917 shares in the last quarter.

VOO opened at $277.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $299.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $285.71. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $250.34 and a 1-year high of $311.59.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

