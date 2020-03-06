Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Position in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 22.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 7,162 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $4,183,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 361.1% in the 4th quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 166 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.78% of the company’s stock.

ADP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Moffett Nathanson downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. ValuEngine raised Automatic Data Processing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

Shares of ADP stock opened at $160.67 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $174.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $168.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $70.98 billion, a PE ratio of 28.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.89. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $148.15 and a 12-month high of $182.32.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 46.96% and a net margin of 16.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.91 per share. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total value of $1,141,378.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,468 shares of Automatic Data Processing stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $444,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 26,578 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,784,040. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 14,528 shares of company stock valued at $2,556,051 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

