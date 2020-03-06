Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Has $4.25 Million Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,421 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in ResMed were worth $4,249,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of ResMed by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,656 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,817,000 after purchasing an additional 2,614 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of ResMed by 17.9% in the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in ResMed by 40.5% in the 3rd quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,040,000 after purchasing an additional 4,351 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its holdings in ResMed by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 30,857 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. lifted its holdings in ResMed by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 7,349 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 413 shares during the last quarter. 66.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ResMed alerts:

NYSE RMD opened at $170.75 on Friday. ResMed Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.81 and a twelve month high of $177.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.28 billion, a PE ratio of 43.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $149.00.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.20. ResMed had a return on equity of 27.25% and a net margin of 16.34%. The business had revenue of $736.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ResMed Inc. will post 4.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 12th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.86%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on RMD shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on ResMed in a report on Thursday, January 9th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. CLSA initiated coverage on shares of ResMed in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut shares of ResMed from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $165.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $174.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.25.

In other news, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.14, for a total transaction of $440,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 97,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,122,745.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.71, for a total transaction of $201,432.42. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 66,671 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,314,670.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,436 shares of company stock valued at $4,972,153. Corporate insiders own 1.22% of the company’s stock.

About ResMed

ResMed Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and markets medical devices and cloud-based software applications that diagnose, treat, and manage respiratory disorders comprising sleep disordered breathing, chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, neuromuscular disease, and other chronic diseases. It offers various products and solutions for a range of respiratory disorders, including technologies to be applied in medical and consumer products, ventilation devices, diagnostic products, mask systems for use in the hospital and home, headgear and other accessories, dental devices, portable oxygen concentrators, and cloud-based software informatics solutions to manage patient outcomes, as well as provides customer and business processes.

See Also: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD).

Receive News & Ratings for ResMed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ResMed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.