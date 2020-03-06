Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,177 shares during the period. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 11.3% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,287,278 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $647,115,000 after buying an additional 130,314 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its position in shares of BlackRock by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 597,589 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $300,408,000 after purchasing an additional 61,820 shares in the last quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the 4th quarter worth $26,445,000. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 68.1% during the third quarter. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier now owns 115,540 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $51,489,000 after buying an additional 46,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golub Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 828.8% during the third quarter. Golub Group LLC now owns 49,142 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $21,900,000 after buying an additional 43,851 shares in the last quarter. 81.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BlackRock stock opened at $472.47 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $403.54 and a fifty-two week high of $576.81. The firm has a market cap of $76.46 billion, a PE ratio of 16.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $535.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $482.31. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The asset manager reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.69 by $0.65. BlackRock had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 30.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.08 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 31.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $3.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 4th. This is an increase from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.30. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BLK shares. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $584.00 to $516.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $603.00 to $621.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Citigroup upped their price objective on BlackRock from $565.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $570.00 price objective (up from $535.00) on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.67.

In other BlackRock news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 46,730 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.74, for a total transaction of $25,081,860.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $571.49, for a total transaction of $2,285,960.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 110,381 shares of company stock worth $60,691,912 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

