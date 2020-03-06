Dana Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Dana Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 175.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 28,076 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,889 shares during the quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $3,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LOW. Islay Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 334.4% during the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 265 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. 74.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LOW shares. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $153.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.15.

LOW stock opened at $107.52 on Friday. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.60 and a twelve month high of $126.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.50. The stock has a market cap of $86.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $119.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.16.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The home improvement retailer reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.03. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 5.93% and a return on equity of 173.56%. The company had revenue of $16.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 6.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

